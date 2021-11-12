Grove wreck sends Miami man and Vinita woman to Joplin hospital

A

GROVE – A three-vehicle accident in Delaware County sent a Miami man to a Joplin hospital, Grove Police Officer Tracy Bloss said Friday.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 west of Grove around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Mindy Mattison, 37, of Vinita was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59 when she apparently drifted from the middle turn lane hitting the back of a trailer that was hitched to a vehicle driven by Venicia Doubkava, 52, of Ellsworth, Kansas, in the southbound lane. Mattison’s vehicle continued in the southbound lane hitting a van driven by Tyler Stafford, 39, of Miami.

Strafford was taken by ambulance and Mattison was flown by helicopter to a Joplin hospital, Bloss said.

Bloss said the wreck is under investigation.