Grove works to enhance F4 Phantom display

The city of Grove in conjunction with community members is working to enhance the F4 Phantom that is on display.

These individuals brought an F4 Phantom in the Grand Lake area about a year and a half a go. They were able to acquire it from the Air Force with funding they raised as a part of their project to pay tribute and recognize military aviation in the Grand Lake area. Now that the airplane is here, the groups are working to create landscaping in the area.

"So that when anyone visits it, they'll have a place to park, they'll have places to sit, they'll have a walking path around it, they'll have a description of what this Air Force antiquity did, how many were built, how it was used,” says Pete Norwood, owner of the Honey Creek Landing Marina.

Norwood says for the landscaping project they will need $50,000 dollars and they currently have $20,000 dollars. If you are interested in helping them fund the improvements to the site you can contact Pete Norwood at 918-787-5151. All contributors will be recognized at the donor wall they are looking to build.