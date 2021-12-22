Grove woman federally indicted on drugs and weapons charges

GROVE, Okla. – A Grove woman is facing federal charges on drug and weapon violations including maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling methamphetamine.

Janice Margaret Glaze, 57, was indicted U.S. District Court in Tulsa with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Janice Margaret Glaze

Glaze is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

On October 6, local and county law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Glaze’s Grove home and seized 5 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, seven guns and psychedelic mushrooms.

Glaze also faces state charges in Delaware County District Court of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.