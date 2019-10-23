Grove teen seriously injured in McDonald County car crash

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Grove teenager is seriously injured after the car he was in crashes into a tree.

Just after 5:00 PM Tuesday Felipe Rodriguez, 42, of Grove was driving north on Blecha Road just north of Southwest City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says his car went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The passenger, “M” Rodriguez-Chacou, 19, of Grove was taken to a Joplin hospital in serious condition. His full first name was not provided.

Felipe was taken to a Grove hospital with minor injuries.