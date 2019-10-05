Grove student’s self-started initiative makes big strides for promoting community literacy

A Grove High School student is promoting literacy in Northeast Oklahoma.

Since the age of four, 16 year-old Sierra Campbell has loved to read. And with that passion, she has decided to make a differnce in the community of Grove.

“I would come home every single day after school and I would open up a book and it would definitely take me to somewhere else,” Campbell explained.

Campbell says growing up in Grove, she knew having a book was something special.

“I wanted children to really have that experience like I did when I was little,” Campbell added. “I wanted children who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to open a brand new book. Like my mom said, opening a brand new book is probably one of the best privileges you ever had.”

So, she has launched The Sierra Effect.

“The Sierra Effect helps children who otherwise couldn’t get brand new books, so such as children in maybe St. Jude’s Hospital, children in low-income health clinics, children even in doctor office,” said Campbell.

The organization is catering to kids ages eight and under.

Eight years old is really like when you’re discovering a lot of things and there are so many good books,” Campbell added.

Campbell also recently launched Sierra’s Little Free Library in downtown Grove. This is the first step in her initiative coming to life.

“Children within the community can go to the little library and theres books for them to take and they don’t have to have a library card.”

Campbell is working to grow her organization even more.

“I think the need in Oklahoma is more in underfunded classrooms because that’s a big deal,” Campbell explained. “I actually started helping a classroom and the teacher named Mrs.Davenport and I’m actually collecting books for her right now to take to her classroom. I think that’s a big thing I’m getting underfunded classrooms books to read especially brand new books.”

Campbell is working to officially become a non-profit organization

She also says she hopes to expand her services outside of Oklahoma into other states.