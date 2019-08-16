Grove students and teachers adjust to school year starting

Thursday was the district’s first day back.

One of the bigger issues they faced? Traffic jams. Parents have to get used to traffic patterns and kids are getting used to to different bus routes.

School leaders spent the day traveling to Grove schools to see how everyone is getting back into the groove of things.

“We’ve had some movement. We actually had some teachers move from differents sites in the district,” explained Superintendent Pad Dodson. “We’ve added some new teachers in because the legislation allowed some more spending money for operatinonal funding. I have been able to hire 5 more certified teachers, which is going to help reduce some of the classroom crowding.”

Dodson adds the first couple of days is when they compare attendance to enrollment to see who comes to class. Then, they will make adjustments.