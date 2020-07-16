Grove Rotary raises over $70,000 for the community

GROVE, Ok. — The Grove Rotary Club raises more than $70,000 to give back to the community.

The Rotary’s #strongertogethergrove program raised $72,000 to help various organizations in the community.

Grove Rotary’s annual June fundraising campaign, lobsterfest, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead, the Grove Rotary Club launched a program called Stronger Together Grove to help raise funds to meet the needs of local nonprofits and education groups as well as those impacted by covid-19.

Carol Larue, Immediate Past President, Grove Rotary, said, “Our community is still in need of support in terms of, we always issue grants to people who apply for a grant or organizations, non-profit organizations that require assistance so we thought how can we continue to give back to the community amidst all the changes that are going on so we came up with doing an online fundraising campaign called Stronger Together Grove.”

Larue says while in past years, they’ve raised more money, the Rotary is thankful that this online giving fundraiser did so well.