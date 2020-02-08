Grove Rotary gives $90,000 in grants

GROVE, Ok. — The Grove Rotary Club gives nearly $90,000 worth of grants to Oklahoma community organizations in need.

The Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma is one of the beneficiaries of the 47 grants distributed.

The center received more than $4,000 to fund 2 projects.

The first is to purchase a new database to track software to help them keep up with their clients.

The other grant purchased brochures to make sure women facing abuse from domestic violence know they have a place to go.

Kristi Wallace, Grove Rotary Club, said, “Grove Rotary our mission is service above self and one of the ways we fulfill the mission is giving back to our community and we just can’t think of a better way than funding some of these non profit organizations that just do not have enough funding to complete their mission.”

Funding to give back to the community through these grants came from Grove Rotary Club’s Lobster Dinner held every June.