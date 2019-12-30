Grove Rotary Club to continue efforts to provide clean water to communities in need

GROVE, Okla. — The Grove Rotary Club is continuing its efforts to help provide clean water in communities overseas in need.

Starting January 1, the organization will begin a new campaign raising money for clean water to be available in Nairobi and Kenya.

Money raised on behalf of the cause will buy life straw water filters.

The devices are used to filter out clean water in foreign countries.

Having access to contaminated water is a common cause of illness or even death in some of these areas.

In 2019, the organization was able to buy 100 water filters to help people in need, and with your help they are hoping to exceed that number this upcoming year.

