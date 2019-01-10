Grove Rotary Club launches new international campaign

In the month of January, the Grove Rotary Club is launching a new campaign to help people in need internationally.

This year they have selected to do a water project providing water filtration systems to people in need in Nairobi, Africa. These filtration systems cost about $350 dollars a piece and will support up to 800 people.

So, to help them provide the systems, Grove Rotary is collecting money on their behalf. The funds collected from the project will allow them to place the devices throughout villages.

"Water over there is such a precious commodity and the entire design here is to bring clear, clean water, that will help eliminate the diseases. Water is one of the most prominent carriers of disease, especially in the underdeveloped countries, so this is just a tremendous project for us,” says Robert Carter, Chairman of International Committee Rotary Club.

Carter adds the campaign will run through the rest of the month, however they will be collecting funds in February as well. For more information on how you can donate, visit the link we’ve provided here.