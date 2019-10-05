Grove resource fair looks to help combat homelessness in Northeast Oklahoma

To help combat homelessness issues in Delaware County, several organizations are teaming up for a resource fair.

Shanda Holenda with the Grand Lake Mental Health Center says several community members noticed the growing population of people on the street. To help with that, a resource fair with be held.

It will take place on Friday, October 11th, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Grove Civic Center. Cherokee Nation, the VA, and services for housing, employment, and medical will all be represented.

“We’re just hoping to get out, we are here to help, there are resources available,” Holenda explained. “If they are afraid to come to the door, they can come to this open resource fair and find the resources they are needing.”

Sponsors are needing more vendors to offer services for the resource fair, including organizations that could help find people in need places to stay.

For more information, contact the Grand Lake Mental Health Center at (918)500-6011.