Grove resident helps families in need have gifts for Christmas

GROVE, Ok. — A Grove resident decided to step up and help families in need for Christmas.

Jodi Morgan used money she had saved up before the pandemic to donate toys for families in need through a trunk or treat Santa style. She and her granddaughter Kinzley would fill up the trunk of her car with new toys and would park at the grove Civic Center. From there she would post on social media and people would flood in and chose what toys they want.

Jodi Morgan, Grove Resident, said, “It gives me hope that maybe more communities will step up and maybe programs like this can help because I think we are a long way of a full recovery and I think people are going to be suffering throughout 2021.”

Families with kids are limited 3 gifts per child and if you are in the Grove area and would like to pick up toys or donate you can find more information by following the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/jodi.morgan.j