GROVE, Ok. — The Seneca-Cayuga Nation is donating $65,000 to Grove Public Schools.

The money is from the nation’s Child Care Development Fund. Superintendent Pat Dodson says the money will be divided among the 5 school buildings.

They’ll use it to create an after school tutoring program for students that need extra help. Dodson says he’s grateful for this money that will help the teachers in the district that go above and beyond to ensure students are successful.