Grove Public Schools announce possible dates for commencement ceremony

GROVE, Okla. — Grove Public Schools have announced prospective dates for the class of 2020’s graduation.

Although students cannot meet physically and are participating in virtual learning, Grove Public Schools’ administrators say they still want students to have a memorable graduation ceremony.

Administration has settled on either June 19 or July 10 for a commencement ceremony at Ridgerunner Stadium.

They released a statement on Facebook saying in part:

“We will hold graduation on the first date we can while abiding by the guidelines from the City of Grove, the State of Oklahoma and the CDC.

GPS says as they get closer to these dates, they will communicate their final decision.