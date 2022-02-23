GROVE, Okla. – One of the largest methamphetamine busts in the state has netted the Grove Police Department $285,000.

Police Chief Mark Morris said the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs awarded the funds as a result of forfeiture from a 2020 drug investigation.

L-R: Grove City Attorney Darren Cook; Grove Vice Mayor Ivan Devitt; Officer Bryen Cunningham and OBNDD Agents Chris Cornwell and John Morrison

David Chambers and Jerica Deckard were stopped by Grove police officer Bryen Cunningham for speeding on October 10, 2020. During the stop officers Cunningham, Remington White, Danny Amendolara, and Sgt, Scott Graham seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia and $65,533.

The couple was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Morris said additional monies were seized in a follow-up investigation stemming from the traffic stop. The combination of those two amounts seized was divided between the Grove Police Department and the state agency.

Monies seized are restricted funds and can only be used for illegal drug enforcement efforts, Morris said.