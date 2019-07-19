Grove PD helps teens experience a career in law enforcement

A select group of young people in Grove are getting a taste of what a career would be like in law enforcement.

This week the Grove Police Department is hosting its annual Youth Police Academy. It brings together kids from 13 to 18 years of age to get real life hands on experience with officers teaching them the basics. This includes learning how to perform building searches, criminal investigations, and dispatching. Thursday’s activity involved local student Tyler Bloss conducting his own mock traffic stop.

“Stressful there is a lot of multitasking. You have to have your gun in a certain hand you have to know where your notebook is. You have to have your flashlight. You have to check certain spots and you have to have your partner check certain spots.” Tyler Bloss, Grove High School Student

Officers say not all of the kids will go into a career in law enforcement. But ultimately they hope this experience helps bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement.