Grove officials apply for grant to aid in highway expansion

City leaders say they want to expand the highway to either a three or five mile lane while also improving the turning radius in the area.

Accidents have caused major back ups over the years.

So, the city is applying for an Economic Development Administration grant to help fund the project.

“It would be the City of Grove, the Economic Development Administration–if we were successful in getting the grant–and ODOT,” explained Grove city manager Bill Keefer. “We have a preliminary agreement that we are looking at from ODOT that gets this project moving forward dividing up the responsibilities including who’s going to do what and who’s going to pay for what.”

The benefits go beyond public safety, but also will help future businesses looking to come to the Grove area.