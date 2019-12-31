Grove man arrested for attempting to have sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old “under the stars”

GROVE, Ok. — On December 29th, 2019, investigators of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old James Trout of Grove, OK on complaints of Lewd Proposals to a Child Under 16 and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The investigation started on December 24th when James approached a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office investigator who was undercover and portraying a 13 year old female from Delaware County on a popular social media app.

James was told he was talking to a 13 year old female and continued the conversation.

The conversation moved slowly but eventually James started talking about having a “serious relationship” with the decoy.

James indicated he knew this was wrong by making several comments about keeping the relationship secret and his concerns of going to jail.

James later made sexual comments to the decoy as he indicated how he wanted the decoy to meet him in Grove to “cuddle” and “kiss”.

James later expressed a deep and profound love for the 13-year-old decoy and talked of having sexual intercourse with the decoy under the stars.

On December 29th, investigators tracked James to his residence in Grove.

When James was approached, he later gave a full confession to investigators concerning the messages and provided a lengthy apology letter.

Sheriff Harlan Moore commented “This is a new initiative we’ve started and the public can expect to see more investigations like this in the near future. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of our children and will continue to do our part to protect them from predators such as this.”

James remains in custody on $100,000 bail.