GROVE, Okla. — Beginning Monday, September 28, Grove Public Library will be serving grab n’ go meals to feed children in the community.

The meal program is open to anyone 18 years-old and under.

The library will be providing 5 days worth of breakfast and lunches.

Meal pick-up is available Monday’s from 2 P.M. to 4:30 P.M, inside the library or curbside.

If you have any questions, you can call the Grove Public Library at 918-786-2945.