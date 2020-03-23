Grove Integris accepting medical supply donations to combat COVID-19

GROVE, Okla. — Integris is calling on the public for medical supply donations.

As caregivers continue to combat COVID-19, there is a worldwide shortage of medical supplies.

At this time they are asking for masks.

They can either be dust masks, painter masks, construction masks or surgical masks.

Other items include nitrile gloves, eye protection, impermeable gowns, touchless thermometers, as well as hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and disinfectant wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at Integris in Grove at 900 East 13th Street in the north parking lot, or at the Miami location at Steve Owens and B Street in the south parking lot.