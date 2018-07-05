Grove holds Cajun Festival

In Grove, the 2018 Cajun Festival brought many to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event featured Cajun music, arts and crafts, food, and entertainers. The speciality performers this year were Cajun peformer Doug Kershaw and local Clint Walker. Executive director of Grand Lake festivals Kathleen Pixley says this is the 23rd year they have been holding this event and she says attendance has been high.

"People from all over the area come to dance to the Cajun music. If you’ve noticed we have lots of dancers. They come when the music starts they start dancing, and they dance until the last beat of the drum,” says Kathleen Pixley.

Pixley adds next year's festival will also be held around the Fourth of July.