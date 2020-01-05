Grove High School Robotics Team Prepares for National Competition

GROVE, Okla.

Students with a passion for STEM in Grove put their skills to the test as they get ready to compete in a National Robotics Competiion.

For the 11th year students are getting ready for the First Robotics Competition building a new robot.

The students creation will be specially designed for the newly crafted challenge of the year.

This year students are building a robot that can shoot foam balls into a target. The robot must also be able to climb onto a teeter totter wheel and remain balanced.

Grove’s team will be competing in March against at least 60 teams in the U.S and some are even international.

“I can learn different skills whether its just actual engineering skills or it’s just people skills learning how to work on a team.That can be translated to an office job or it can even be translated to an actual workplace like a shop like we have here.” said Tyler Clark, Grove High School Student

“What we’ve seen over the years a lot of the students have been able to get internships and work with people in the community to get jobs after graduation. Students learn to work together but also how to communicate with the public and how to solve problems.”said Jeanne Smith, Grove High School Teacher

Smith adds during the last decade the robotics team has expanded to the elementary and middle schools competing as well.

The districts hope for the future is to continue giving opportunities to students exposing them to robotics so they will be inspired to study STEM.