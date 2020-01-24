Grove family hopes to reunite two brothers from Honduras through adoption

GROVE, Ok. — The Wright family in Grove has adopted a son from Honduras and now they are working to adopt his younger brother.

Since the Wright family brought Eugenio into their family 4 years ago their life hasn’t been the same.

Right now they are working to raise enough money to unite the two brothers together again in America.

Eugenio has lived in Grove since he was 11 years old after being adopted by the Wright family from Honduras.

Coming to America has been life changing for him and now he’s hoping the same happens for his brother.

Eugenio Wright, said, “You stay in one place and don’t go other places, so if he comes here he will be able to experience everything he wants.”

Eugenio who is now 15 years has adjusted quickly to life in the United States.

His adoptive parents, Robbi and Kenton Wright, say the adoption process was very difficult taking them 7 years, but it’s been more difficult to adopt Eugenio’s brother.

Robbi Wright, said, “We’re anxious to get these boys together we do spend time with Jose Antonio when we do go to Honduras as a family we just not able to do it often because of the expense.”

The Wright family is concerned about taking too long to adopt Jose Antonio.

Robbi Wright, said, “because he is available its not exclusively us so my concern is if our journey takes too long for them and they get impatient for us that they will adopt him to another family and it could be anywhere in the world.” “These boys these brothers who adore one another would be separated.”

They have raised $11,000 to adopt Jose Antonio.

But need $35,000 to $45,000 to be able to cover all of the costs associated with it.

Eugenio says he has changed for the better with his new life.

Eugenio said,”I would have grown up a person without really not knowing a lot of stuff..”

Kenton Wright, said, “and here you have so much more opportunity and probably one of the biggest thing is you have forever parents.”

The Wright family says with any additional funds they raise they plan to give the money to other families struggling through the adoption process.

If you think you may be interested in helping the wright family in adopting their second son you can donate here.