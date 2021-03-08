Grove company to add 25 jobs

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A Northeast Oklahoma flight company is getting ready to expand.

Ferra Aerospace in Grove plans to hire 25 employees in addition to the 40 it currently has. The new positions at the Australian-based company will allow it to participate in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs Program – which is an incentive available to small employers paying in excess of the average wage in Delaware County.

Ferra specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of aerospace structures and subsystems for commercial and military aviation and other defense industries.