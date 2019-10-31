Grove community rallies around fire department to fundraise for fire safety education

GROVE, Okla.–Grove citizens team up to make sure kids in Northeast Oklahoma are educated about fire safety.

Residents teamed up with the leadership Grove organization to start a fundraiser to get a new smoke house fire education safety house for the Grove Fire Department. Organizers say so many people know people who have been victims of fires and tornadoes, so they want to make sure kids are aware of what to do an emergency.

At one point several years ago, the fire department had a safety house, but it got worn out.

“Our local fire department answers over 2,000 calls a year,” explained Grove resident Patti Beth Anderson. “They are doing all those things to keep us safe, they don’t have to fundraise, our city doesn’t have the money. So, as a concerened citizen this is something we can do.”

“The old one we went to Delaware County, Craig County, Mayes County, Ottawa County, we even took it to Joplin for a fair up there one time,” added GFD Chief Rock DeSilva. “I mean, it’s been all over the Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri.”

Citizens will be selling firefighter calenders for twenty dollars each to help pay for the safety trailer. The total cost is about $85,000, but they are looking at getting matching grants to help them with this.

If you are interested in purchasing a calendar, call the Grove Fire Department at (918)786-4961.