Grove community effort makes big plans for new adventure trail

GROVE, Okla.–A group of Grove residents are working to enhance recreational activities in the city by building an outdoor adventure park.

The Grove Outdoor Adventure Trail System (GOATS) is needing the community’s help to achieve this.

Right in the heart of downtown Grove is where a project is underway to build a multi-use trail system. The scenic area of 46 acres will be called the Grove Outdoor Adventure Trail System.

“I’m hoping we have about 8 to 10 miles of trails here on this land to connect all the way to Har-ber Village,” explained organizer Amy Turner.

The site will be used by runners, hikers, walkers and bikers. There are goals to use it for other things as well.

“We see the schools using it for a mountain bike club, maybe a cross country course, an outside nature center,” Turner added. “This part that we have here that’s across from the school, I want that to be a trail head.”

Once the organization is able to purchase the land, they will then build the trails. And then, they will donate the site back to the city so it can officially be a city park.

“I think it’s going to be great for tourism. We love Lady Grand–she’s great to us, but as we saw this past year, lake levels were high, people weren’t getting to boat and swim, so we do think it’s a great way to bring in out-of-town guests.”

For many local bikers, they are looking forward to this new addition–especially since there has never been any thing like it in the area.

“Well, Northwest Arkansas is one of the few places we travel, so that’s about an hour and 30 minute drive there and back,” explained Grove resident Mark Morris. “Bring more people into the sport, more people into that segment to where they get to experience that, where a lot of times they wouldn’t if it wasn’t in our own community.”

The GOATS organization is currently working to raise $800,00 to fund the trail system.

If you are interested in donating to the cause, click here.