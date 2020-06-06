Grove Chamber of Commerce unveils new event

GROVE, Ok. — The Grove Chamber of Commerce is unveiling a new event to give people a chance to get out in the community.

Starting today and happening the first Friday of each month through October, the Grove Block Party will bring food trucks, entertainment, and an open air market to the community.

The block party will be on Broadway Street between 3rd and 4th Street.

Food trucks will be set up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The chamber says the event is everything the local community loves about Food Truck Friday and more.

Donnie Crain, President of Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We’re a lake resort community and so people coming here and have a good time, that’s the basis of our economy. We’re anxious for things to get back to whatever the new normal is going to be and know that they can come here have a good fun time and be safe and just enjoy themselves because some many people have been home for so long in quarantine. Their ready to do some fun things, but they want to do them safely and they come here and do that.”

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy entertainment on the Community Center lawn