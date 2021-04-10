Grove being cleaned up by several volunteers

GROVE, Okla. — Oklahomans are coming together to clean up parts of Grove.

Saturday, The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce’s beautification committee held its annual Spring roadside cleanup.

Several volunteers spent the morning picking up trash from Sailboat Bridge all the way up to The Visitor’s Center.

The chamber canceled last year’s beautification event because of Coronavirus.

They want the community to keep Oklahoma clean and asks everyone to stop and pick up trash if it blows out of your truck or trailer.

Steve Williams, Chairman of the Beautification Committee, says, “It’s important because of two things it keeps a better clean area for people coming into town. And the second thing is it keeps all the trash out of the lake and stuff so you don’t have trash in the lake floating down the lake and washing up on the shorelines and stuff.”

He says because they were unable to have a cleanup day last spring they picked up more trash than normal.