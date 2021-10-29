Grove battles Wagoner for District 4A-3 Crown

GROVE – The undefeated and fifth-ranked Grove Ridgerunners can clinch a district title tonight with a win over the Wagoner Bulldogs.

Grove will battle the 6-2 and eighth-ranked Wagoner at Ridgerunner Stadium at 7 p.m. Grove brings a 5-0 record and Wagoner a 4-1 record in district play to Friday’s contest.

“It’s been a few years since we have had the opportunity to play for a district championship,” said Richard Bassett, Grove Athletic Director.

The Ridgerunner’s high-octane offense behind the duo of quarterback Carson Trimble (6-1, 175) and running back Emmanuel Crawford (6-0, 170) is averaging over 50 points a game.

The last time Grove won a district title was 2008 as compared to Wagoner that has won five state titles since 2011, including three in a row from 2014 to 2016.

“This game means a lot to our coaches, community, players, and school,” Bassett said. “Our coaches and players have been working extremely hard to get to this point. People outside of the program have no idea the amount of time and sacrifice it takes to be able to compete at this level.”

“This is a big game for us,” said Ron Culwell, Grove Head Coach. “We have been working towards this goal for several years.”

“We have put ourselves in this position with our unselfish play, hard work, and unbreakable spirit,” Culwell said.

We have answered the bell in every questionable situation, he said.

During the season, Grove school flags adorned the community’s streets, banks and businesses are showing their support with their marque signs and an overflowing stadium is a testimony to the support the Ridgerunners have.

“Nothing better than high school football,” Culver said.