Grove animal shelter slowly recovering after recent flooding

GROVE, Okla. – A Grand Lake Pet Rescue Shelter is working to stay afloat, after recent flooding.

Second Chance Pet Rescue partners with Second Chance Thrift Shop. The shop severely flooded during last months extreme rain, causing the location to close temporarily. With the shop closed, it’s lost almost half of the funding it typically receives to help the facility operate. So, a fundraiser will be held Friday during Grove’s Food Truck Friday to help both organizations.

“We do about 700 to 1,000 cats and dogs per year. We save them we take care of them. We have tremendous vet bills because of it because they come in terrible condition.” Marion Metcalf, Second Chance Thrift Shop Manager

If you are unable to make it out to the fundraising event, the organizations are still accepting monetary donations.

Check out their Facebook page to see how you can help.