Groups working to eliminate past-due child support

MISSOURI — Two Missouri governmental departments are working together to help eliminate past-due child support.

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and the Department of Social Services have partnered to launch an automated process that uses unclaimed property to pay past-due child support.

Electronic files of past-due child support cases are matched against the State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Database.

If a match is found, it generates an automated property attachment and transmission of payment to the Department of Social Services.

It allows the department to withhold unclaimed property before a parent owing support can claim it.

So far, more than $2 million has been applied to more than 18,000 child support cases.

