Groups rally at capitol, guns and domestic violence their motivators

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Groups advocating for changes to Missouri’s gun laws rallied inside the Missouri Capitol today.

Today’s rally focused on legislation aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

Volunteers from across the state came to the Missouri Capitol and went door to door to meet with as many lawmakers as they could.

The groups Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are part of the group Everytown For Gun Safety.

They came to the capitol to call on Missouri lawmakers to change current laws.

They say the rate of gun deaths in Missouri is on the rise.

Leslie Washington, Moms Demand Action, said, “Lawmakers need to act now.”

The event organizers say volunteers from every senate district in the state came to the Missouri Capitol to let their lawmakers know how they feel.

Scott Randolph, Moms Demand Action, said, “In this world of social media and fast-paced news there is nothing better than being able to sit face-to-face and talk about what it is that is important to you and your families and your communities.”

The groups focused their efforts on proposed legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of anyone facing domestic abuse charges.

“What we’re concerned about here today is keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people and violent people.”

Republican leaders have said their constituents do not support laws that would add restrictions to the Second Amendment.

So currently there’s no traction for the proposed legislation.

There are federal laws that prohibits a domestic abuser from possessing a gun.

The volunteers who came to the capitol want state lawmakers to pass the same restrictions so local police can take action.

Dan Isom, Former St. Louis Police Chief, said, “These are important tools for law-enforcement officers to have to keep domestic violence victims safe.”

Former Police Chief Dan Isom believes the proposed legislation would ultimately help victims.

“It helps domestic violence victims have the courage to come forward but it also helps officers to remove guns out of the individuals hands who are dangerous and who could further victimized them.”

The groups who came to the capitol today encourage everyone to let their lawmakers know how they feel.