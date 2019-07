OKLAHOMA – A group in Oklahoma is working for Medicaid expansion in the state.

Oklahomans Decide Healthcare will start getting signatures in support of expansion on July 31st. They’ll need 178,000 signatures from registered voters before 5 pm on October 28th. They have 90 days to get them to make it on the 2020 ballot.

The Sooner State is classified as one of 14 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid.