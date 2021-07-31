Group Offers Intro to Rappelling Course

((JOPLIN, Mo.)) The Southwest Missouri Outdoor Adventures Group is giving people a chance to learn the ropes of an extreme sport. The group held an introductory course for rappelling Saturday morning in the Wildcat Glades Conservation area. Participants spent time learning the safety procedures along with how to use the equipment. The class later relocated o the hiking trail for the main rappelling experience from a bluff, with a drop down of around forty five feet. Instructors say taking a course in rappelling is important because it helps build a trust relationship between the person and the equipment, especially if a fear of heights is involved.

“We have some that are scared of heights and we have some that are not. Usually the ones that are scared of heights are the ones that go over the most times because we promote the equipment to teach that it will hold them and they can trust the equipment. that’s one of the first things we do,” says SWMO Outdoor Adventures Instructor Aaron Cooper.

“I was a little bit nervous going down, but after you go down a few feet, it was just all fun,” says patricipant Jeannie Burleson.

“The instructor’s have everything squared away really well and the equipment really good, so it feels really safe,” says participant Steve Kohler.

The group will hold another intro class on Saturday, August 28, starting at 8:30 that morning under the pavilion at the Wildcat Glades Conservation area. An advanced rappelling class will be held later in September for everyone who has completed the intro course.