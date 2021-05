NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents in and around Neosho, who are struggling with addiction, have a place to go.

The faith-based support group, Living Free, hosts meetings on Tuesday nights. It runs from 6 to 7 at the Talkington Foundation Recovery Center.

It’s located at 209 North Valley Street in Neosho.

Call Jeff at 417-451-2980 or email at jhigginsatc4s@gmail.com for more information.