Groundbreaking for new indoor axe throwing facility near Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – Joplin residents will soon have another place to practice an ancient sport.

A groundbreaking was held North of Neosho on what will be an indoor axe throwing facility. It will be located behind True North Enterprises on Gateway Drive. The building will house 14 different throwing lanes and feature other games like corn hole and ladder ball.

“It’s starting to gain traction now, people realize you don’t have to be a 300 pound guy wearing a kilt to throw an ax, all shapes and sizes can come out and throw axes so it’s kind of picking up steam and we’re enjoying it and it’s a lot of fun for us.” Jimmy Burgess, True North Enterprises Director

Burgess says construction will start soon and should be complete by September.

He says it will be affiliated with Tommy Hawks, which was started by a Southwest Missouri veteran who already has facilities in Springfield and Branson. This will be the fourth veteran owned and operated business on the True North campus.