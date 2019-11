NEOSHO–“Work began at the Neosho Hugh Robinson Airport on the addition of a new aircraft hanger.

The 8200 sq ft space will accommodate a total of seven aircraft (One Twin Engine & Six Single Engine). Work is expected to be completed by end of January pending any weather delays.

For more information, contact Rachel Holcomb MPA, Development Services Director, City of Neosho, rholcomb@neoshomo.org 417-451-8050″