Groundbreaking ceremony held for newest bank in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. - Construction is set to start on the newest bank in Carthage.

Community Bank and Trust held a groundbreaking ceremony on the south side of town Thursday. Plans call for a 4,000 square foot structure that sits on George E. Phelps Boulevard, just west of Grand Avenue.

CBT currently has a small loan operation in Carthage, but the new building will help them expand into full service banking for the Maple Leaf City. It joins existing sites in Neosho, Joplin and Diamond.

"Truly over the years we've had customers who come to those facilities, but live in Carthage. So this is going to be so much more convenient for them," says Oleg Tyurikov, Community Bank & Trust.

CBT hopes to open the new Carthage location sometime this fall.

