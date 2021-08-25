Groundbreaking ceremony held for a new senior living development in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Construction has begun at the newest housing development in Pittsburg.

Community leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony, today, for the Villas at Creekside on East 4th Street.

The 12-million dollar residential project will focus on needs from a 2014 housing assessment, for high-end and senior living near Pittsburg State University.

It will be the first age-restricted community in the city, and will feature a partnership with PSU.

“There’s really good ways that we’re going to integrate our activities with theirs and finally I think there’s some curricular opportunities for internships as our students might come out and deal with the recreational therapy or just studying as people are aging and supporting those individuals with activities,” said Dr. Steve Scott, Pittsburg State University President.

The project consists of five-phases. The first is scheduled to be finished by April.

Officials say some residents could actually move-in as early as this December.