Groundbreaking at Miami church’s new home

MIAMI, Ok. — Making a dream into a reality can take a lot of work, and for one congregation its taken 30 years of hard work.



“For 30 years we carried this dream in our heart to build this facility and it’s becoming a reality today,” says Gordon Chirillo, Pacesetter Church Founder.



The dream began in 1991 when Chirillo was driving with his wife to get some lunch.



“I remember it so distinctly because we got to this place on this pasture and I’d seen these cows but I also had seen, I looked over there and I had seen a church building sitting in the middle of the pasture, and I said ‘Wow, one day we’re going to build a church there.” says Chirillo



The new location has been a long time coming for the congregation, up until now it hasn’t had a permanent home.



Terry Wright, Pacesetter Church Sr Pastor, says “We’ve been at 1st and C in Miami, we’ve been in a 5 story building in Miami, and right now we’re in a storefront waiting for our building to be finished.”



The three million dollar project strives to help the church provide resources to those in need in Ottawa county.



Gordon Chirillo, says, “A place where ministry where ministry can come that need to be restored, we’re going to build a house for them, we’re going to build a house for kids.”



Terry Wright, says, “We actually have a dream of building a home for kids that their parents are either in trouble or they can’t keep them at the current time and we want to house them,” … “We want to help them, help them get an education and meet their needs in such a way it gives them a good start in life.”



With ground now broken, crossland hopes to have this new home completed in july or august of next year.

“Our dream is as big as the 80 acres we’re on,” says Terry Wright.

“Thank the lord that I’m 77 years old and I’m still here and young at heart and get to see my dream that I had seen 30 years ago, come to pass,” says Gordon Chirillo.