Ground is broken for tribal community center and daycare

MIAMI, Okla. — The Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma celebrate the groundbreaking for their new multi-million dollar community campus.

The new facility will be built at Miami’s former country club.

The tribe plans to enhance road and infrastructure on the site so they can construct the Woodland Academy Learning Center Daycare and the Peoria Longhouse Community Building.

The Academy caters to newborns to kids up to five years of age.

The Peoria Longhouse will serve as a community space for the tribe to use for cultural programs and events.

Chief Craig Harper of the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma says, “Our tribe leans and invests heavily heavily in education. So our future generations are the pride of the tribe and so any way that we can benefit them [is helpful.] The community center will [even take care of our elders]. The learning center will give a safe place for our youth.”

This construction will serve as the footprint as the tribe plans future development in the northeast Oklahoma region.