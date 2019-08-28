Greenfield farmer hopes to change things for the better with grass-fed cattle

All-natural grass fed beef is becoming more popular in stores these days. And, one cattle farmer in Greenfield isn’t afraid to change things up a little.

“I think it makes the cattle healthier. And, as long as they’ve got a little grass to eat, because they’ve been eating grass since they were two or three weeks old,” explained cattle farmer John McDowell.

McDowell has no problem trying to change the game when it comes to cattle farming. The award-winning farmer is hoping to keep changing it for the better without chemicals.

“I think it’s a lot better for the soil and for the environment around you,” McDowell continued. “So, if we don’t use any chemicals or we don’t use any implants, we’re not introducing it into nature’s way of doing things.”

But it doesn’t mean McDowell isn’t opposed to interesting ingredients to feed his cattle.

“We put a natural fertilizer on our field. It consists of milk, molasses, and and enzyme that increases the livability and how they get along in the soil for earthworms,” McDowell added.

…Which leads to healthier cattle and better meat.

“I think the more that we can do God’s way, the better off the animal is and the tastier and more choice the steak,” said McDowell.