Greene County Sheriff details how inmates escaped the jail and were later captured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shared details of the process of recapturing two inmates who escaped from the Greene County Jail on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The escape happened at the temporary housing unit jail when Nathan Sneed, an inmate at the Greene County Jail, escaped, Arnott said. One of the first things the Greene County Sheriff’s Office did was to make sure to protect the domestic violence victim.

“His history is drugs and violence, so we immediately notified the domestic violence victim and made arrangements with that person to be protected,” said Arnott. “That was one of the things that we did right at the beginning of it.”

Arnott said he didn’t consider Sneed a threat to the public because he didn’t have any robbery or murder charges.

“Unfortunately you can’t predict everything,” said Arnott. “But I can tell you from our track record, last time we had an escape was about 30 years ago.”

Three inmates played a role in which two of them escaped. Arnott said they were out having recreation time when they bent a fencing unit to create an eight-inch gap. The two inmates got underneath and escaped.

One fugitive was found on Drury Campus, while the second fugitive, Sneed, was found on the roof of an alleyway on the 700 block of East Lynn.

“He was found, basically we had deputies in the area, we had our fugitive apprehension unit, they were canvassing an alleyway and he was located on the top of a garage roof off the alleyway,” said Arnott. “About 11:30 last night. At the 700 block of East Lynn.”

This is the first time an inmate escaped from Greene County’s custody in 30 years.