GRDA works to keep you safe when boating this 4th

The GRDA is working to make the public aware about boating safety during this upcoming holiday.

The GRDA is expecting heavy traffic along the lake during the Fourth of July and this weekend. Justin Alberti with the GRDA says during the holiday the GRDA police will be out in full force ensuring the public follows all rules and regulations. He adds there are certain stipulations they are placing on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake.

"All day in Duck Creek from sunrise to sunset it will be no wake, so idle only because of the large amount of traffic we’ll see there as people come in and out during the day and as they kind of settle in about dark for the fireworks there,” says Justin Alberti.

Alberti adds boaters should also be sure to wear life jackets and to ensure you have a cell phone while out on the water in case of emergencies. For more information on GRDA safety rules and tips while boating you can visit the link we’ve provided here.