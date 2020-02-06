GRDA Police encouraging Winter boating safety

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The Grand River Dam Authority Police is encouraging everyone to exercise Winter boating safety.

There are some extra precautions to keep in mind.

The GRDA recommends to always keep a cell phone while using a boat, especially since there are fewer people on the waterways.

And if your boat capsizes you should immediately try to get your body to the nearest dry area as quickly as possible.

When a person falls into a cold body of water, heat is removed from their body 25 times more quickly than by air.

And having a float plan is always a good idea.

This includes making sure people are aware of where you are at, the number of people traveling, and when you should be coming back.