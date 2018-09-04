GRDA Labor Day Ride Along

Labor Day marks the end of summer and that means many individuals use this time to visit Grand Lake.

GRDA officers are patrolling the area this holiday weekend, spending up to 12 hours on the water. Officer Kyle Flud says they are working to make sure everyone is having a safe yet fun time.

"The people out here are from all over they are not just from Grand Lake. They come from different states and so we get to meet a variety of people, and if I can leave an impact on somebody that's going back to another state to say ‘hey these police officers in Oklahoma are really nice guys and they really help us’ then I think that's a good thing,’” says Kyle Flud.

While out Monday patrolling the grand lake waterways, we stumbled upon an issue ongoing at one of the local marianas.

“There was a boat inside of a slip at the marina that the lift either failed or they didn't operate it correctly,” says Flud.

The boat started to take on water, and the GRDA responded immediately.

“We were just making sure the environmental safety was taken care of and there weren't pollutants being put in the water,” says Flud.

Flud says this is one of many challenges they face each day on the waterways. Many are excited to know they are safe on the lake.

“This is a wonderful place to be,” says Barbara Andrews.

One local visitor says she has been visiting the area for years and she enjoys knowing the GRDA is here to help if they are in need.

“It's nice to see them go up and down the lakes protecting the children and the boats,” says Andrews.