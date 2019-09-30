Gravette Police Investigating An Apparent Murder/Suicide

PRESS RELEASE: Captain Christopher Kelley, Gravette Police Department

On September 26th, 2019, the Gravette Police Department responded to 1007 Rocky Dell Rd. NE in Gravette for a shots fired/trauma call called in by a family member at the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers found two victims inside the home, both deceased on arrival. The deceased are identified as one male victim, Michael Sales, and one female victim, Evelyn McGraw.

One firearm was recovered at the scene and is presumed to have been used in the crime. The investigation is ongoing and is being worked as a murder/suicide by the Gravette Police Department.

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further analysis.

