Gravestones damaged in Baxter Springs Cemetery, $500 reward offered

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. (KSN/KODE) — A $500 reward is being offered related to any information about several gravestones damaged in a Cherokee County cemetery.

The damage happened at Lowell Cemetery near Baxter Springs and was discovered on May 11, 2021.

The reward is offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible.

Contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office: