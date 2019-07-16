Grass on the street creates potential hazard for cyclists

JOPLIN, Mo. – Mowing your lawn and not cleaning up your grass clippings afterwards can be a potential hazard for cyclists on the road.

When the clippings come in between the tires and the road, riders can lose traction and wipe out. It doesn’t matter if the grass clippings are wet or dry. We spoke to a bicycle mechanic who says when mowers don’t clean up their clippings, it isn’t a good sign.

“If a cyclist is going pretty fast around a turn, and they have slick tires with the road, they are going to slide out.” Griffin Winesburg, Bicycle Mechanic, Bicycle Specialists

To prevent an accident, Winesburg suggests mowers to blow the grass away from the street or back on to the lawn.