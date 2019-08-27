Grant set to upgrade local playgrounds

A new grant will help two southwest Missouri playgrounds get some upgrades.

JOPLIN, Mo.— The Economic Security Corporation received a $30,000 grant through the Department of Natural Resources.

Those funds will be used to replace the ground surfaces with recycled tire scraps. Work will be done at Midtown Head Start In Joplin, and Webb City Head Start.

The material will make upkeep easier and cheaper in the future.Kid’s will also be able to use equipment that they previously couldn’t because of safety concerns.

ESC will host a ribbon cutting for the new-and-improved playgrounds once the renovations are finished.